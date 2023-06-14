Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

Fans line up to cheer on the LSU baseball team ahead of the Tigers leaving for Omaha.
LSU leaves Baton Rouge; arrives in Omaha to hold practice for CWS
Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
ITEAM: Separate complaint alleges private school administrator sent inappropriate messages to another student