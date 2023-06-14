Facebook
14-year-old rescue cat becomes first feline to join airport program for therapy animals

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a vest that reads “pet me” in the airport’s terminals.(San Francisco International Airport / BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – A 14-year-old rescue cat has become the first feline to qualify for the San Francisco International Airport’s Wag Brigade of therapy animals.

The cat, named Duke Ellington Morris, was found starving in a feral cat colony in 2010 and brought to San Francisco Animal Care and Control, the airport said.

Duke was adopted by a 5-year-old girl and her family.

Duke’s bond with the little girl prompted the Morris family to have him certified as a therapy animal through the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Duke immediately took to his new family, and it quickly became clear to his new guardians that this was a special cat,” the SFO Wag Brigade wrote alongside a photo on Facebook. “Since then, Duke has been certified as an animal therapist, helping humans of all ages deal with stress, illness, hardship, and putting smiles on their faces when they need it most.”

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a vest that reads “pet me” in the airport’s terminals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

