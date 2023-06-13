Shooting outside store leaves 1 dead, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday, June 12, officials said.

Donte Tate, 29, was identified as the shooting victim.

According to detectives, the shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in front of the Cadillac Discount Grocery store on Cadillac St.

Detectives said they learned Tate and several others were standing in front of the store when shots were fired and hit the victim.

Tate was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, officials added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or (225)344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation.

