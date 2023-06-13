Facebook
Rise in check fraud prompts warning to not send them by mail

By Alece Courville
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you still use paper checks and send them through the mail, it may be time to stop.

Check fraud linked to mail theft is surging across the country.

“Check fraud has always been around but with COVID and stimulus checks, it is on the rise,” said Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, check fraud is one of the oldest financial crimes. Between 2021 and 2022, it increased by more than 80%.

“While it has never gone away, it is back with vengeance,” added Million.

Million emphasized you are your first line of defense against the fraud.

“They have to stay on top of their bank account. They need to check what is going in and coming out,” continued Million.

In a common approach known as “check washing,” criminals are stealing signed checks from postal boxes then rewriting the checks for a larger sum and making them out to new recipients.

“Washing is a chemical they use to wash the ink away and it looks like it was never forged,” explained Million.

As if check fraud was not enough, the scam could lead to even bigger problems and concerns.

“When they have your information, they have stolen your account number, name, and address, all the information they need to perpetrate identity theft,” said Million.

Million noted if you must mail a check, go to the post office and put it inside the drop-off box.

