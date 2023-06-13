Residents can help firefighters by sharing information through new online registry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials have announced a new online registry that they hope will help firefighters be more effective when responding to emergencies.

The registry is called Baton Rouge Community Connect and is a joint effort between the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the EBR Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Residents and business owners can create an account and provide details about the number of people who live or work at a property, the layout of a property, and the location of sprinkler systems and fire alarms.

“Before they even arrive at the scene, Baton Rouge firefighters can know exactly how many people and pets live in your home, where bedrooms are located, medical conditions, mobility issues, hazardous utilities, and emergency contacts,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The information will be stored in a secure database and will be made available to firefighters when they respond to an emergency. As a result, firefighters will have the knowledge they need to potentially minimize damage or injuries.

“Baton Rouge Community Connect is a first-of-its-kind program in the region, and we are excited to see how it will benefit our community,” said BRFD Chief Michael Kimble. “This program will save lives and property, and I encourage everyone to sign up.”

The program is free and voluntary for all residents and business owners within the Baton Rouge city limits.

For more information about participating in the program, click here. Members of the public can also call (225) 354-1400.

