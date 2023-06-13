Pair accused of using stolen identity to pawn merchandise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.

Investigators believe it happened on May 15 at a pawn shop on Florida Boulevard.

The pair was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored compact vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, authorities said.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.

