Pair accused of using stolen identity to pawn merchandise
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of using a stolen identity to pawn merchandise.
Investigators believe it happened on May 15 at a pawn shop on Florida Boulevard.
The pair was seen leaving the business in a dark-colored compact vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, authorities said.
If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
You can also visit crimestoppers225.com.
