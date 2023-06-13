Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An overturned 18-wheeler caused traffic delays early Tuesday, June 13 morning.
Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident happened near the LA 1 on-ramp coming from Port Allen, leading to I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River bridge.
It happened just before 6 a.m.
Groger said traffic is currently navigating around the accident but the ramp will be shut down once crews arrive on the scene to place the vehicle upright.
Authorities added there was oil on the highway but nothing hazardous is being reported.
