Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An overturned 18-wheeler caused traffic delays early Tuesday, June 13 morning.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident happened near the LA 1 on-ramp coming from Port Allen, leading to I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River bridge.

BREAKING: The LA-1 on-ramp to I-10 EAST (getting onto the I-10 bridge from Port Allen) is partially blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer rig. Expect backups coming from Port Allen into Baton Rouge via I-10 bridge. pic.twitter.com/DSTXMZnDmr — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) June 13, 2023

It happened just before 6 a.m.

Groger said traffic is currently navigating around the accident but the ramp will be shut down once crews arrive on the scene to place the vehicle upright.

Authorities added there was oil on the highway but nothing hazardous is being reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.