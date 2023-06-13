NSA selects LSU for clinic to protect small businesses against cyberattacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Security Agency has selected LSU for an award to create a cybersecurity clinic that will protect small businesses against cyberattacks.

LSU will become the first university in the nation to create and operate such a clinic.

“LSU researchers seek to translate research into applied solutions and technical support,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said. “This award from the NSA signals our faculty’s ability to deliver on this aim. It recognizes LSU’s growing leadership in cyber as we pursue our mission and Scholarship First Agenda to protect and secure Louisiana and the nation.”

Cybersecurity has grown into a huge problem for Louisiana businesses. The Louisiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit conducted 56 investigations into cyberattacks in 2021. The cyberattacks caused at least $550 million in losses for Louisiana businesses.

The new clinic will provide free services through the Louisiana Small Business and Development Center at LSU. The services will be offered through three collaborative sub-clinics.

As a result of the new clinic, students in the LSU College of Engineering and LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business will also have opportunities to learn more about cybersecurity and earn certifications.

“This will put our students on a whole new level in terms of jobs after graduation, while small businesses in Louisiana will be able to access excellent, community-focused, and meaningful cybersecurity services through LSU,” said Aisha Ali-Gombe, an associate professor of computer science and engineering at LSU.

In addition, the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center will play a role in the clinic. Law experts will advise companies and students who participate in the clinic’s activities.

“LSU students will get first-hand experience in how the technological challenges of cybersecurity intersect with the real-world commercial concerns of clients and the legal and ethical boundaries governing emerging technologies,” said Scott Sullivan, a professor of law at LSU. “Cyber clinic students will simultaneously protect the local business community while preparing themselves for a technological landscape that promises to become increasingly regulated and complex.”

More than 400 universities were eligible to apply for NSA support to create a cyber clinic. The agency offered two awards, and the first award went to LSU.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.