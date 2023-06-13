New website could help BR firefighters respond to emergencies more effectively

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officials have announced a new online registry that they hope will help firefighters be more effective when responding to emergencies.

The registry is called Baton Rouge Community Connect and is a joint effort between the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the EBR Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“This has been known to save lives across this country, and we’re just very proud to be the first ones in this area to better serve the citizens of this city,” said Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble.

Residents and business owners can create an account and provide details about the number of people who live or work at a property, the layout of a property, and the location of sprinkler systems and fire alarms.

“Before they even arrive at the scene, Baton Rouge firefighters can know exactly how many people and pets live in your home, where bedrooms are located, medical conditions, mobility issues, hazardous utilities, and emergency contacts,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

“You can let us know that your children live on the east side of the house, or you have an elderly family member that lives upstairs. That gives our fire crews information en route, knowing if that house is on fire, then we know we need to get to that second floor, to get that person out,” said Chief Kimble.

The information will be stored in a secure database and will be made available to firefighters when they respond to an emergency. As a result, firefighters will have the knowledge they need to potentially minimize damage or injuries.

Once that information is put in, representatives with the fire department will call you back later to verify that the information did indeed come from you. And officials said the site is extremely secure.

“It’s just like when you get online to do your online banking, the processing and protections that’s there, it’s the same process that’s used here. Our guys on the fire trucks can not even get this information, until the calls originated at the address,” said Chief Kimble.

This is only for people who live in the city limits of Baton Rouge. Fire officials plan on heavily promoting this optional new tool throughout the community, in the coming weeks and months ahead.

“Baton Rouge Community Connect is a first-of-its-kind program in the region, and we are excited to see how it will benefit our community,” said Kimble. “This program will save lives and property, and I encourage everyone to sign up.”

The program is free and voluntary for all residents and business owners within the Baton Rouge city limits.

For more information about participating in the program, click here.

Members of the public can also call (225) 354-1400.

