Lanes reopen after overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler caused traffic delays early Tuesday, June 13 morning.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident happened near the LA 1 on-ramp coming from Port Allen, leading to I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River bridge.

BREAKING: The LA-1 on-ramp to I-10 EAST (getting onto the I-10 bridge from Port Allen) is partially blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer rig. Expect backups coming from Port Allen into Baton Rouge via I-10 bridge. pic.twitter.com/DSTXMZnDmr — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) June 13, 2023

The 18-wheeler crashed just before 6 a.m.

All lanes to the on-ramp reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Groger said traffic had to navigate around the accident.

The ramp was shut down when crews arrived on the scene to place the vehicle upright.

Authorities added there was oil on the highway but nothing hazardous was reported.

