Lanes reopen after overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays

The accident happened near the LA 1 on-ramp coming from Port Allen, leading to I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River bridge.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler caused traffic delays early Tuesday, June 13 morning.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident happened near the LA 1 on-ramp coming from Port Allen, leading to I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River bridge.

The 18-wheeler crashed just before 6 a.m.

All lanes to the on-ramp reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Groger said traffic had to navigate around the accident.

The ramp was shut down when crews arrived on the scene to place the vehicle upright.

Authorities added there was oil on the highway but nothing hazardous was reported.

