Some La. residents with first-offense marijuana possession convictions could soon get record expunged

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few bills related to marijuana have made it to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk after this year’s regular Legislative Session.

One of them could be a game changer for people with first-time marijuana possession convictions.

House Bill 286 creates a streamlined process for folks convicted of possessing up to 14 grams of cannabis, to get those charges expunged through the legal system.

It also caps the cost at $300 (currently $550, the highest in the nation). And it also allows an expungement after 90 days rather than the five years currently in place.

“This is a prime opportunity to give those same individuals who have been convicted with that on their record, a second chance,” said State Rep. Delisha Boyd (D), district 102.

Cannabis in Louisiana is already legal for medicinal use, and recreational possession of 14 grams or less was de-criminalized back in 2021.

But House Bill 286 by State Rep. Boyd takes that measure a step forward.

“So, this is really just to take care of the people previous to 2021, that had these simple misdemeanor charges or arrests and convictions, served time, got out. Where they don’t even need an attorney now, the Clerk’s Association is going to have it online for them, and it reduces the fees. It has to be first offense only, but they can literally now get it within 90 days of the conviction, so it’s not a 5 year wait for it, this is huge for them,” said State Rep. Boyd.

“One of the biggest problems with cannabis prohibition are the lifelong consequences of an arrest,” said Kevin Caldwell, Southeast Legislative Manager for the Marijuana Policy Project.

The move is being praised by advocates like Caldwell with the Marijuana Policy Project, a non-partisan organization that educates the public and legislators on sensible cannabis policies.

“And an arrest can keep you from getting a student loan, from getting housing, from getting professional certification, you know all these long-term consequences. And so, expungement is a very important part of the work that we do, to limit the harms that cannabis prohibition has caused in our communities,” said Caldwell.

According to a new study by LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, “Seventy percent (70%) of respondents support legally allowing people to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use. This marks a substantial increase since 2013 when just 42% supported legalization for recreational use.”

“I believe that Louisiana is moving towards more sensible policies towards this,” said Caldwell.

The governor has not signed the bill yet. WAFB reached out to a spokesperson with his office to see if he intends to do so, but never heard back.

Representative Boyd said she is confident Gov. Edwards will sign her bill in the coming days.

Once the bill goes into effect, people eligible to go through the expungement process would have five years to get this new process done, according to Rep. Boyd.

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, a few other marijuana-related bills passed through the legislature this year:

HB 460 -Board of Pharmacy must release quarterly reports (instead of annual) on the number of MMJ patients for the purpose of MMJ pharmacies satellite location expansion.

SB 66 codifies telehealth as an acceptable method of medical cannabis recommendations.

