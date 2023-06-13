Facebook
Help kids avoid hunger this summer

You can help feed children in need by donating to multiple drop-off locations for the Power Up Campaign through July.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new report by Feeding America shows Louisiana ranks number three in overall food insecurity. The average cost of a meal is $3.39 which is higher than last year.

The study shows Louisiana ranks number one in childhood and senior food insecurity.

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is noticing this on a local level. Their President and CEO Mike Manning said shelves are bare.

Click here for more information.

