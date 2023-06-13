Facebook
Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on Siegen Lane

(Source: MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on Siegen Lane from Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

At least one lane of travel will remain open at all times.

During the closures, drivers are urged to be cautious around work crews and their equipment.

The weather may cause changes to the intermittent lane closures.

