BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police need the public’s help locating a woman wanted for insurance fraud.

The woman has been identified as Ja’Nyjia Roberson.

Police ask if you know where Roberson could be, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.