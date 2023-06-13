Creamy Garlic Shrimp Panzanella

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This old-world delicacy was brought here from Italy. The simple dish combines ingredients that develop an indescribable flavor. Try panzanella as an appetizer or a garnish for any Italian or Southwestern dish.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Appetizer Servings

Ingredients for Panzanella:

3 cups small-diced Creole tomatoes

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsps chopped basil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp chopped thyme

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method for Panzanella:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend well, cover and refrigerate 1–2 hours.

Ingredients for Creamy Garlic Shrimp:

1 pound (21–25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps butter

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

25 whole basil leaves

25 (½-inch) sliced French bread croutons, toasted

Method for Creamy Garlic Shrimp:

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and cook 1–2 minutes or until fragrant. Add shrimp and cook 3–4 minutes or until pink and curled. Add heavy whipping cream, grated Parmesan cheese, hot sauce and parsley, stirring constantly until cheese melts and cream thickens. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, place one whole basil leaf on each crouton and top with 1 tablespoon panzanella and 1 tablespoon creamy garlic shrimp.

