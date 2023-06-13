Lanes re-open after crash causes closure on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash caused I-10 West to temporarily close on the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning, June 13, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The two left lanes were re-open by 10:30 a.m., leaving only the right lane blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge, according to officials.

The 2 left lanes have opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached S. Acadian Thruway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 13, 2023

Officials announced around 11:30 a.m. that all lanes were back open.

