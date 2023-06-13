Building heat wave delivers dangerous heat into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a round of some strong to severe storms near and north of the state line on Monday, things should be a bit quieter for today, although areas near the state line could again see a few strong storms. It is here that the Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.

But for most of us, heat will again be the big story today, with highs climbing into the mid 90s, and heat index values peaking near 105°. Rain chances near and south of the interstates will run less than 20%.

Dangerous Heat Ahead

A dome of high pressure centered over northern Mexico will gradually build overhead through the end of the week, resulting in even hotter weather. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s for many of us by Thursday and could remain there into much of next week. Those temperatures combined with increasing levels of humidity will result in dangerous levels of heat. Heat Advisories will likely be needed by Thursday or Friday, with the potential for heat index values to reach or exceed 110° at times.

As you might expect in a heat wave, rainfall will be somewhat difficult to come by, although we won’t stay completely dry. Rain chances will generally run 20% or less from Wednesday into next week, although our location on the northern periphery of the high pressure dome over Mexico leaves the door open for disturbances to periodically sneak in from the northwest and enhance rain chances.

