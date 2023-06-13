Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR official takes leave from mayor’s office; will assist with Ukrainian humanitarian effort

Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The chief administrative officer in East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office is taking a leave of absence to assist with Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

While CAO Glenn Curtis’ leave of absence is effective immediately, officials said he does plan to return to his position in the mayor’s office in early 2024.

Curtis is a retired major general. He will team up with a non-profit organization to provide critical humanitarian relief to Ukrainians.

“My decision to leave the mayor and my service in her administration was not an easy choice,” Curtis said. “We are making great progress together in our mission to make government more efficient for our citizens. However, the needs of the Ukrainian people have compelled me to use my military experience to do what I can for the humanitarian relief effort. I look forward to coming back to Baton Rouge and serving with the Mayor to finish the job we have started.”

Former CAO Dr. James Llorens will take over the role of interim CAO during Curtis’ leave of absence.

“As has General Curtis, my career has focused on public service,” Dr. Llorens said. “I am honored for the opportunity to contribute to the continuity of effective service to the city-parish under the leadership of Mayor Broome.”

Officials said Dr. Llorens will begin serving as interim CAO in July of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, June 13
Building heat wave delivers dangerous heat into the weekend
The dean of students at a local private school, in a video provided to WAFB, say he may have...
I-TEAM: Paying a student for sexual photos? Administrator calls it a joke taken too far
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of using...
Pair accused of using stolen identity to pawn merchandise
I-TEAM: Paying a student for sexual photos? Administrator calls it a joke taken too far