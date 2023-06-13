BR official takes leave from mayor’s office; will assist with Ukrainian humanitarian effort

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The chief administrative officer in East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office is taking a leave of absence to assist with Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

While CAO Glenn Curtis’ leave of absence is effective immediately, officials said he does plan to return to his position in the mayor’s office in early 2024.

Curtis is a retired major general. He will team up with a non-profit organization to provide critical humanitarian relief to Ukrainians.

“My decision to leave the mayor and my service in her administration was not an easy choice,” Curtis said. “We are making great progress together in our mission to make government more efficient for our citizens. However, the needs of the Ukrainian people have compelled me to use my military experience to do what I can for the humanitarian relief effort. I look forward to coming back to Baton Rouge and serving with the Mayor to finish the job we have started.”

Former CAO Dr. James Llorens will take over the role of interim CAO during Curtis’ leave of absence.

“As has General Curtis, my career has focused on public service,” Dr. Llorens said. “I am honored for the opportunity to contribute to the continuity of effective service to the city-parish under the leadership of Mayor Broome.”

Officials said Dr. Llorens will begin serving as interim CAO in July of 2023.

