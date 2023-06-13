Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, says the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont. He told People magazine that Williams was making a turn when a car cut him off.

The 71-year-old actor’s long-standing career dates back to 1975 when he made his film debut in the thriller “Deadly Hero.” In 1979, Williams starred as George Berger in the film “Hair,” based on the Broadway musical. It was a role that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Williams’ career extended over decades with more than 120 credits to his name. He appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 troops injured
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
La. lawmakers approve millions in funding to help low-income families afford proper childcare
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Some La. residents with first-offense marijuana possession convictions could soon get record expunged