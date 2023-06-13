Man hit, killed on Airline Hwy in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed after stepping in front of a car on a major highway during the dark early morning hours of Monday, June 12, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials identified the man as Marquise Hebert, 25.

Investigators said the crash happened on Airline Highway near Greenwell Street around 2:30 a.m.

Detectives said their investigation so far shows a 2021 Toyota Camry was traveling north, when for unknown reasons, Hebert stepped into the travel lane and was hit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

