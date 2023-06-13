Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Episcopal Knights

Day two of Sportsline Summer Camp featuring Episcopal and the man who was named head coach 24 years ago when we started summer camp.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second day of Sportsline Summer Camp featured Episcopal and the man who was named head coach 24 years ago when summer camp first started.

Travis Bourgeois has been with the Knights for a total of 28 years.

Right now, he’s breaking in a new quarterback in sophomore Zach Hu but does return four-year starter Braeden George, a former Sportsline Player of the Week, at running back catching passes out of the backfield.

Reid Chauvin is another run-game option. There are also four returning starters on the offensive line plus nine back on defense.

The 10-2 quarterfinals team is optimistic for 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested

Latest News

LSU Baseball Interviews : Omaha Preview - 6/13/2023
LSU Baseball
LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Taysom Hill (7)
Saints begin fitting offensive pieces in place for start of minicamp
LSU prepares to face Tennessee in first game of CWS - Part I