2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second day of Sportsline Summer Camp featured Episcopal and the man who was named head coach 24 years ago when summer camp first started.

Travis Bourgeois has been with the Knights for a total of 28 years.

Right now, he’s breaking in a new quarterback in sophomore Zach Hu but does return four-year starter Braeden George, a former Sportsline Player of the Week, at running back catching passes out of the backfield.

Reid Chauvin is another run-game option. There are also four returning starters on the offensive line plus nine back on defense.

The 10-2 quarterfinals team is optimistic for 2023.

