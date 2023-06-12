Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Natural ways to lower your blood pressure

(pexels.com)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Half of the adults in the United States have high blood pressure. A high blood pressure reading is 130 over 80 or higher and if not controlled, it can lead to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Ivanhoe has some natural ways to lower your blood pressure.

Only about one in four people have their high blood pressure under control. Medication can help, but Daniel Munoz, MD Cardiologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says, “Medications can be tough to take. They can be complicated to take.”

There are other ways to lower your blood pressure. First, experts recommend - get moving – a lot. A study from Japan found getting moderate physical exercise for only 30 to 60 minutes per week decreased blood pressure for those with untreated high blood pressure. Exercising for 61 to 90 minutes reduced it even further. Next, cut your salt intake. One common, but lesser-known, cause of high blood pressure is salt sensitivity — where the body fails to eliminate excess salt. The American Heart Association recommends an intake of no more than 2.3 grams of salt per day, with the ideal amount being 1.5 grams or less. Losing weight can also help.

William C. Roberts, MD Executive Director, at Baylor Heart and Vascular Institute says, “If everybody in America lost 10 pounds, the health of this nation would skyrocket.”

Researchers found that even losing around 4.5 pounds resulted in lowered blood pressure. Forty-two percent of the participants no longer had high blood pressure after losing weight.

And if you love coffee, there’s some good news. A study in Italy found those who drank two to three cups of coffee per day had significantly lower blood pressure than non-coffee drinkers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Public meetings planned to address new school attendance zones in Ascension Parish
Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife
Man accused of stealing from Polo Ralph Lauren store identified
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, June 12
A few strong storms possible today followed by dangerous heat later in the week
LSU celebrates victory to earn trip to Omaha; players, coaches talk about what it means (Extended)