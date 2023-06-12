Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman attempted to sneak into multiple prisons in Baton Rouge area, authorities say

West Baton Rouge Parish Council Detention Facility and Law Enforcement Center
West Baton Rouge Parish Council Detention Facility and Law Enforcement Center(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears a woman made multiple attempts to sneak inside of prisons across the Baton Rouge area.

Authorities say Joy Johnson was cited for sneaking into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in May and was previously stopped from entering West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center back in January.

Sgt. Landon Grover with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Johnson came to the West Baton Rouge prison under the guise of being a licensed attorney. He added that guards foiled Johnson’s plan by asking for a copy of her law license.

Grover says Johnson was banned from returning to the prison until she could provide her license. However, she was never interviewed, charged, or reprimanded after that incident.

Johnson didn’t get off as easy after her attempt to sneak into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Deputies charged Johson with two counts of false personification. She was issued a criminal summons instead of being booked into jail.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

.
1 killed, 3 others injured after crash on Plank Road
1 killed, 3 others injured after crash on Plank Road
Police lights generic
1 person shot in arm on Prescott Road
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
College Drive Walmart evacuated; smoke seen coming from air condition vents