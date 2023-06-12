Watching Your Wallet: Venmo for Teens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re splitting a check or you owe money to a friend for concert tickets, mobile payment apps make it easy to instantly transfer money from one person to another.

Now, companies want to offer the same service to your teenager.

They’re called peer-to-peer transactions. Many of us use this for Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle. Now, they’re offering this service to teenagers.

Cash App has been offering this to teenagers for nearly two years now. Venmo just launched its own version of it. With Venmo Teen, teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 can now send money to other teens using the mobile payment app.

The previous age limit was 18 but Cash App and Venmo do things differently.

Cash App limits teen transfers to $1,000 within any 30-day period. Venmo doesn’t have a limit like this. The promising aspects of the Venmo app for teens are that the account is linked to their parents’ account and they can control the teen’s transfer limits.

Parents can see everything on the account, and can even block specific accounts from making any transactions with their child’s account.

The Venmo Teen account also comes with a Mastercard debit card. This card is not linked to any bank account the teen might have, only their Venmo balance. Parents can also control the debit card, too. The card can be locked and unlocked by the parent, and the parent can change the pin settings.

Of course, there are reasons to like and dislike digital money transfers, especially for teenagers, but try to think of it this way: it’s a good opportunity to discuss money management with your teen. It’s also a good opportunity to warn them about scammers on these apps.

