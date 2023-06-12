Facebook
Suspect arrested in connection with a stabbing in Ponchatoula

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that a suspect wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Sunday (June 4) in Ponchatoula has been arrested.

41-year-old Michael King was booked Friday (June 9) for a recent stabbing incident on CC Road.

Police say during the investigation; it was revealed that King had allegedly stabbed another male during an altercation before fleeing the scene before the arrival of the deputies.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

King was officially booked for aggravated second-degree battery in connection with the stabbing incident.

