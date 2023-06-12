Facebook
SMART LIVING: The art of acting your age

While adulting is new, being a grown-up is not, and it’s not easy.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - While adulting is new, being a grown-up is not, and it’s not easy.

In a recent survey, 63% of Gen Z and millennials said they didn’t feel prepared for the responsibility and were burnt out by the time they reached adulthood.

Feedback like that became the motivation for a former Stanford University dean to write a how-to book on how to grow up and act your age. Julie Lythcott-Haims authored “Your Turn” How to Be an Adult.

Lythcott-Haims said that in prior generations, being an adult was a little simpler. She added that you were expected to leave home, get a job, marry, and have kids. Nowadays, there are challenges that did not exist in the past.

Lythcott-Haims realized that while times have changed, many people are still defining adulthood by outdated markers.

“There are a lot of messages that imply if you haven’t done those things, you’re a failure. You’re not a failure. Society has changed,” Lythcott-Haims said.

Lythcott-Haims is spreading that message in her book.

“It’s not about achieving this and that. It’s really about, are you showing up in your daily life no matter where you live or with whom,” Lythcott-Haims added.

Lythcott-Haims added you must realize that things may not always work out perfectly. The notion rings true with Jamie Nunez.

“You need to understand work by going to help your grandfather in his peanut farm,” Nunez said he was told by his father.

Lythcott-Haims said that being an adult is not a checklist but a process. No matter how old you are, it is something that you’ll get better at and more comfortable with over time.

“It’s on me to be responsible and accountable for my own stuff, my deadlines, my belongings, my business, my bills, my body. It’s not about salary, title, where you live, or with whom. It’s ultimately knowing this is my one wild and precious life, and I’m going to figure out how to live it. And I am rooting for you,” said Lythcott-Haims.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

