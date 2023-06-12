Facebook
Runaway Hammond teen may be in Walker area, deputies say

Hayden Cordray
Hayden Cordray(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway teen from Hammond.

According to TPSO, Hayden Riley Cordray, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at her home on Fontenot Road in Hammond. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jean shorts.

Deputies said they believe the teen may be in the Walker area in Livingston Parish.

Cordray has light brown hair and greenish-gray eyes, deputies said. They added she is about 5-foot-1 and weighs about 95 pounds.

Anyone with details about Cordray’s location is asked to contact deputies by calling the number (985) 902-2046. Anonymous tips can be made to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-554-5245.

