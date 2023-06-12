Registration opens for upcoming online career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration is open for an upcoming online career fair in Louisiana.

The career fair is being hosted by Louisiana Economic Development and will take place on Wednesday, June 21, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers said the career fair will connect job seekers with digital, software development, and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, and Bossier City. Companies will look to hire for in-person, hybrid, and remote positions.

The following companies have committed to participating in the online career fair:

Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge

General Informatics in Baton Rouge

Sparq in Baton Rouge

GDIT in New Orleans and Bossier City

CGI in Lafayette

There are more than 40 job openings. Positions include cyber engineers, data analysts, and more.

Admission to the career fair is free.

Participants can register ahead of time or during the event. For more details about the career fair and to register, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.