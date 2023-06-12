Pharmacist allegedly filled invalid prescriptions; ordered to pay $275K to resolve lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen pharmacist and pharmacy have been ordered to pay $275 thousand to resolve a federal civil lawsuit under the Controlled Substances Act, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that Stevens Pharmacy and Steven Gough allegedly unlawfully filled 1,179 invalid prescriptions for controlled substances between January 1, 2018, and March 4, 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, violations of the Controlled Substances Act included the dispensing of more hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl than a person was prescribed. Authorities added that violations also included filling unsigned prescriptions for controlled substances and filling expired prescriptions for controlled substances.

Authorities said that Gough surrendered the DEA registration for Stevens Pharmacy following the execution of an administrative inspection warrant at the pharmacy on March 4, 2020.

Gough must provide the DEA with a written notice if he engages in the practice of pharmacy in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He will also need to consent to warrantless inspections and audits by the DEA for three years if he owns or operates a pharmacy practice in the United States.

The lawsuit judgment is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by Stevens Pharmacy or Steven Gough, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.