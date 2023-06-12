Facebook
Person killed after being struck by vehicle, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Monday, June 12.

Emergency officials said the person was hit around 2:15 a.m. on Airline Highway near McClelland Drive.

The coroner was called to the scene, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

