Person killed after being struck by vehicle, officials say
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Monday, June 12.
Emergency officials said the person was hit around 2:15 a.m. on Airline Highway near McClelland Drive.
The coroner was called to the scene, officials confirmed.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.