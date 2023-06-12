Man accused of stealing from Polo Ralph Lauren store identified

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department announced a man accused of stealing over $1,800 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales has been identified and taken into custody.

Man accused of stealing from Polo store allegedly told employee he had a knife (City of Gonzales Police Department)

Gonzales Police said the incident happened between 7:53 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.

The unidentified man was confronted by a store employee while trying to leave with the items, according to law enforcement. During the confrontation, the man allegedly told the employee he was armed with a knife.

