Man accused of stealing from Polo Ralph Lauren store identified
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department announced a man accused of stealing over $1,800 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales has been identified and taken into custody.
Gonzales Police said the incident happened between 7:53 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.
The unidentified man was confronted by a store employee while trying to leave with the items, according to law enforcement. During the confrontation, the man allegedly told the employee he was armed with a knife.
