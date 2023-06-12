Facebook
LSU lands 4-star West Feliciana safety Joel Rogers

West Feliciana QB/DB Joel Rogers (5)
West Feliciana QB/DB Joel Rogers (5)(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly has added a big addition to their 2024 recruiting class by adding four-star safety Joel Rogers.

Rogers, listed at 6-foot-0 and weighs 180 pounds is the No. 8 player in the state of La. according to 247Sports and he is ranked as the No. 30 overall safety in the nation.

The Tigers currently have the No. 7 rated class in the nation according to 247Sports.

The West Feliciana Saint chose the Tigers over Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia Tech among others.

Below is a full list of 2024 commits:

  • 4-Star TE Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana, La.
  • 4-star LB Maurice Williams Jr., Pearland, Texas.
  • 4-star LB Kolaj Cobbins, Destrehan, La.
  • 4-star S Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs, La.
  • 4-star LB Xavier Atkins, Humble, Texas
  • 4-star QB Colin Hurley, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • 4-star S Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette, La.
  • 4-star WR Joseph Stone, Fairburn, Ga.
  • 4-star CB Zion Ferguson, Gainesville, Ga.
  • 4-star S Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, La.
  • 4-star LB Davhon, Keys Aledo, Texas
  • 3-star DL De’Myrion Johnson, New Iberia, La.
  • 3-star OL Khayree Lee, Marrero, La.
  • 3-Star CB Wallace Foster, New Orleans, La.
  • 3-star Edge Ahmad Breaux, Ruston, La.
  • 3-star K Aeron Burrell, Bossier City, La.

