LPSO searching for man wanted for identity theft

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for felony identity theft.

Detectives stated that they received a complaint involving stolen identity & fraud and were able to link Joshua Carry Dunn, 51, to the case.

Dunn has blonde hair, and hazel eyes, is listed at 6-foot-4, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

According to LPSO, Dunn used the victim’s information to open a line of credit. Several purchases were also made in the New Orleans area.

We’re asking you to look at the attached photos of Dunn. Detectives are attempting to locate him.

He was last seen in the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

