A few strong storms possible today followed by dangerous heat later in the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and humid conditions remain in place today, with highs topping out in the mid-90s and heat index values peaking near 105° in some neighborhoods. Make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you have to be outdoors for any length of time.

In addition to the heat, we’re tracking the potential for some strong storms this afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather near and north of Baton Rouge, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather generally outlined closer to the I-10 corridor. Strong storms are expected to develop to our north, with the main question centered around how far south they will progress. I’ve got rain chances today around 50%, with best chances for storms north of I-10 and I-12.

Building Heat This Week

Heat will become an increasing concern in the days ahead as both temperatures and humidity levels climb. Highs could reach the upper 90s by late in the week, with heat index values potentially reaching well into the ‘danger’ category (105°+). With that in mind, Heat Advisories are likely to be issued, with the National Weather Service not ruling out the issuance of some Excessive Heat Warnings.

While high pressure will build into the region and produce some dangerous heat, we still expect a few storms to develop on a daily basis. Daytime heating combined with subtle, hard-to-time disturbances should allow rain chances to range from anywhere from 20%-40% from midweek into the weekend.

