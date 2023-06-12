Facebook
Deputies investigate after man allegedly does donuts in restaurant parking lot, shattering windows

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A popular restaurant in Livingston Parish will be closed on Tuesday, June 13, after someone in a truck allegedly did donuts in the parking lot, which led to some windows being shattered Sunday night.

Officials with the Cajun and Creole restaurant, Hill Top Inn, which is located off LA 16 in Maurepas, got the whole incident on camera.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, a total of four windows were busted out and the front door windowpanes were also shattered.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The restaurant will be closed for employees to clean up the glass and get the restaurant back in order. It should re-open on Wednesday, June 14, according to the owner.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.

