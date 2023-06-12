Facebook
TPSO: Deputies ask for public’s help to locate video voyeurism suspect

Damien Gaston
Damien Gaston(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Officer said they need the public’s help to locate a video voyeurism suspect.

Deputies said Damien Gaston, 41, of Roseland, is wanted on one count of video voyeurism.

Video voyeurism is the act of recording someone in a private area without the person’s consent, authorities said. They added that in this case, a private area would be a non-public space or a space where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Examples include a public bathroom, a fitting room, or the privacy of a person’s home, deputies said.

Anyone with details about Gaston is being asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (985) 902-2045. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

