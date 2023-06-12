College Drive Walmart evacuated; smoke coming from air condition vents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart store on College Drive was evacuated on the morning of Monday, June 12, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the evacuation came after smoke was seen coming from the store’s air condition vents.

While there was no fire found, power was shut off to the units. An HVAC technician was also called.

The scene has been turned back over to the store’s manager, according to BRFD.

There are no reported injuries.

The spokesman with BRFD said the investigation is ongoing.

