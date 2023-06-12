Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

College Drive Walmart evacuated; smoke coming from air condition vents

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart store on College Drive was evacuated on the morning of Monday, June 12, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the evacuation came after smoke was seen coming from the store’s air condition vents.

While there was no fire found, power was shut off to the units. An HVAC technician was also called.

The scene has been turned back over to the store’s manager, according to BRFD.

There are no reported injuries.

The spokesman with BRFD said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

Police lights generic
1 person shot in arm on Prescott Road
.
1 killed, 3 others injured after crash on Plank Road
Pedestrian killed generic
Person killed after being struck by vehicle, officials say
The United States Department of Justice
Pharmacist allegedly filled invalid prescriptions; ordered to pay $275K to resolve lawsuit