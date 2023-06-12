Facebook
Cheer on LSU as Tigers depart for Omaha

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will leave Baton Rouge for Omaha, Neb. on Wednesday, June 14, in preparation for the College World Series.

Fans can line up ahead of a 9 a.m. send-off on LSU’s campus to wish the Tigers well during the College World Series. Officials said the fans can gather outside of Alex Box Stadium near gate one.

Before lining up to see the LSU Tigers depart, fans can park in the Hall of Fame parking lot on the third base side of Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will face the winner of the Southern Miss-Tennessee game. Those teams are scheduled to play game three on Monday.

The Tigers will play their first game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday or Saturday.

