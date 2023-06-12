Amanda Jones to speak at Baton Rouge Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The President of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians will serve as the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, June 12.

Jones is planning to discuss new governmental restrictions on libraries.

The following Monday, June 19, the Press Club speaker will be Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project. Moller will talk about the state budget and the tax bills that did and didn’t pass during the Louisiana legislative session.

On Monday, June 26, the speaker will be Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana commissioner of higher education. Reed will discuss the Board of Regents’ latest efforts to improve educational attainment in Louisiana, as well as how higher education fared in the recent legislative session.

Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Hwy.

Lunch, which is a sit-down meal served at 12:15 p.m., is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

