Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Istrouma Indians

June 12 marked the kickoff of the 24th season of Sportsline Summer Camp. The first stop was on Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge with the Istrouma Indians.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, June 12, marked the kickoff of the 24th season of Sportsline Summer Camp, which previews high school football teams across the Capitol Region.

The first stop was on Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge with the Istrouma Indians.

Jeremy Gradney helped get the program back on its feet after the school’s reopening. Now, a new head coach is trying to bring back the respect, and it’s a familiar name around these parts.

After being let go from Central High School, Sid Edwards has returned to the 70805, an area where he endured lots of success as head coach of Redemptorist.

Now, his latest task is leading a team that has just one playoff win since 2019, the year that it returned to the varsity level.

The process is going to take some time. The Indians do have to iron out their kinks, which they had plenty of from their spring game.

But what Edwards can lean on is having a group of eager young men who are buying into his style.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Cheer on LSU as Tigers depart for Omaha
West Feliciana QB/DB Joel Rogers (5)
LSU lands 4-star West Feliciana safety Joel Rogers
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Istrouma Indians - Part I
LSU head coach Jay Johnson gets Gatorade dunked by his players to celebrate their win against...
OMAHA BOUND: LSU advances to CWS