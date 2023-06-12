2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, June 12, marked the kickoff of the 24th season of Sportsline Summer Camp, which previews high school football teams across the Capitol Region.

The first stop was on Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge with the Istrouma Indians.

Jeremy Gradney helped get the program back on its feet after the school’s reopening. Now, a new head coach is trying to bring back the respect, and it’s a familiar name around these parts.

After being let go from Central High School, Sid Edwards has returned to the 70805, an area where he endured lots of success as head coach of Redemptorist.

Now, his latest task is leading a team that has just one playoff win since 2019, the year that it returned to the varsity level.

The process is going to take some time. The Indians do have to iron out their kinks, which they had plenty of from their spring game.

But what Edwards can lean on is having a group of eager young men who are buying into his style.

