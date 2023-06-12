1 person shot in arm on Prescott Road
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a male hurt on the morning of Monday, June 12.
According to BRPD, the male was shot in the arm on Prescott Road near East Brookstown Drive around 1:45 a.m.
There are no details about a motive or possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
