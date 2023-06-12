1 killed, 3 others injured after crash on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Baton Rouge Sunday, June 11.

Emergency officials confirmed the accident happened on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials said.

Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.