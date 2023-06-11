Public meetings planned to address new school attendance zones in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - School leaders in Ascension Parish are hoping to get the input of residents about plans to redraw school attendance zones.

The redrawn school attendance zones are necessary due to the scheduled opening of the new Prairieville High School in the fall of 2024. School leaders said the new zones will create a new high school feeder system.

The changes will impact most primary, middle, and high schools across the east side of the Ascension Parish School System.

The Ascension Parish School’s Board’s Strategic Planning Committee has already selected three draft plans. For more details about each draft plan, click here.

“Once parents have looked at the three draft plans, we would appreciate them taking a brief survey to rank preferences and to provide any additional feedback for the board to consider,” said Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “As they have done in the past when we have opened Bullion Primary, Bluff Middle, Bluff Ridge Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary, our school board members will use the feedback provided before making any final decision.”

Residents can provide feedback by completing the survey online or by visiting any of three public meetings.

The below dates and times for the public meetings were announced:

Monday, June 12 (6 p.m. at the St. Amant High School Commons)

Tuesday, June 13 (6 p.m. at the East Ascension High School Cafetorium)

Wednesday, June 14 (6 p.m. at the Dutchtown High School Cafetorium)

The goal is to finalize the plans for the redrawn attendance zones by the fall of 2023.

