Hot but mainly dry Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday looks hot and mostly dry with rain chances around 20% in the afternoon, pretty standard for a summer afternoon. Hopefully, there will be no delays for LSU baseball this time around.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 11 (WAFB)

It looks like they should get the game in with little or no issues later today. Temperatures are starting around 92 for the game and will get down to the 80s by game’s end. There will be another chance of showers and storms on Monday with a slight chance for severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The threats are limited to damaging winds and hail, but these both appear to be low risks.

The hot weather will get even hotter with multiple days in the upper 90s and heat index values in the low triple digits, so take the necessary precautions. Stay cool.

