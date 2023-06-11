Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Malik Andrews
1 person killed in Hammond shooting; teen arrested
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Fire under I-95 in Philadelphia causes section to collapse, closing interstate in both directions
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike