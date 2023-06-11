Facebook
BR animal shelter hosting summer camps

Organizers said the summer camps will give young people the opportunity to learn about animals and shelter and rescue efforts.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter in Baton Rouge is hosting summer camps during the summer of 2023.

Camp Unleashed is for children ages 9-11 and is $225 to participate. Camp Luv-A-Pet is another summer camp option offered by the shelter. Camp Luv-A-Pet is for children ages 6-8 and also comes at a cost of $225 to participate.

Organizers said the summer camps will give young people the opportunity to learn about animals as well as shelter and rescue efforts.

Each camp is limited to 12 participants.

For more details about dates, times, and registration for each summer camp, click here.

Companion Animal Alliance is also continuing to face capacity issues. The shelter is always looking for people to adopt or foster pets to free up some space. For more information about adopting a pet, click here.

