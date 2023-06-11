Facebook
1 person killed in Hammond shooting; man sought by police

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Hammond Police Department are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person dead on the morning of Sunday, June 11.

According to police, the shooting happened on Nashville Avenue near Western Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, Tykerstein Lusk, 23, of Springfield, lying in a ditch, police said. Authorities said he was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

During the investigation, a witness identified one of the offenders as Malik Andrews, 19, of Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Andrews for one count of first-degree homicide and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information that can help police is being urged to contact the Hammond Police Department by calling the number (985) 277-5739. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

