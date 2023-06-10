Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Thibodaux man, 77, killed trying to cross highway on riding lawn mower

Louisiana State Police said a 77-year-old Thibodaux man was killed June 9 as he attempted to...
Louisiana State Police said a 77-year-old Thibodaux man was killed June 9 as he attempted to cross a state highway on a riding lawn mower and was struck by an oncoming truck.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old Thibodaux man was killed after attempting to cross a highway on a riding lawn mower, the Louisiana State Police said Saturday (June 10).

Authorities said Larry Helm died Friday, shortly before 10 a.m., when he tried steering his Craftsman riding lawn mower from the southbound shoulder across Louisiana Hwy. 1 near Richland Drive. Helm was struck by a 2023 GMC 3500 pickup truck traveling northbound. State Police said the truck’s driver attempted to avoid the collision by braking and steering to the right, but was unable to avoid striking the lawn mower.

Helm sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, the LSP said. The driver and two passengers in the pickup truck were properly restrained and not injured.

State Police said that impairment was not suspected as a factor in the fatal crash, but a standard toxicology sample was collected from Helm. The driver of the pickup voluntarily submitted to a breath test that showed no indication of alcohol, the LSP said.

The crash remains under investigation but no citation has been issued.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets

Latest News

FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
Davion Kibodeaux (left) and Daylon White (right)
3 suspects from Baton Rouge arrested in connection with attempted burglary
Louisiana hosts annual free fishing weekend
Police Lights
1 killed in shooting on North Donmoor Avenue