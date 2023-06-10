Facebook
Overnight house fire leaves 2 residents displaced

Fire on Curtis Street in Baton Rouge
Fire on Curtis Street in Baton Rouge(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire that left two people displaced on the evening of Friday, June 9.

The flames broke out at the home on Curtis Street near Somerest Street around 9:50 p.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found one resident outside and flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and encountered flames in the kitchen and bedroom. While the fire was contained to the back of the home, the rest of the home had heavy smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called out to assist the displaced residents.

