LSU-Kentucky Game 1 delayed due to weather threat

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Kentucky will have to wait a while longer before facing off in the first game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

“Due to an increased chance of storms throughout the afternoon, the first game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional between LSU and Kentucky is currently in a weather delay,” read a statement from LSU at 1:45 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more on the weather.

The game was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The first pitch will now be thrown at 7:06 p.m.

The game was supposed to air on ESPN. There has been no word on whether that will change.

